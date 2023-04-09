Attention Please, Priyanka Chopra's Collage With 'Team PCJ' Is Too Adorable To Miss

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who has been making headlines for her discussion on why she left India and Bollywood, uploaded a heartfelt video on her Instagram timeline on Sunday evening, paying a tribute to her team. The global star, who is gearing up for her upcoming spy thriller Citadel with Richard Madden, shared a collage of pictures on her wall. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra dressed in her casual best is having the time of her life with her girls. Sharing the collage, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Team PCJ forever!."

Take a look at the fun-filled video here:

After visiting India for the first time with her daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas have now jetted off to London. On Sunday morning, the actress shared a cute picture of her one-year-old daughter enjoying nature from their hotel room. In the image, Malti Marie can be seen standing by a glass wall while looking outside. without a doubt, Malti Marie looks adorable in a printed co-ord set. Sharing the photo, Priyanka added a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the image here:

Priyanka Chopra was in India last week to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and to promote her upcoming spy thriller Citadel with Richard Madden. On Tuesday, the makers organized a premiere night for the celebs. The event was attended by Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Sanya Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, and others.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on April 28.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra along with her daughter visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. In the video, Priyanka and her daughter can be seen offering prayer while the priest performs the puja. The actress looked lovely in a traditional blue kurta, while Malti Marie looked cute as a button in a dress. Priyanka also shared adorable pictures from her visit to Siddhivinayak Temple and captioned it as "MM's first trip to India had to be done with Siddhivinayak's blessings," followed by folded hands and heart emoticons. The actress, along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie arrived in Mumbai last week.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra announced her next film Heads Of State, with John Cena and Idris Elba. The Don actress also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.