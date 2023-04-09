Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Enjoys The Beauty Of Nature In London. See Adorable Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who was in India with Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie, has jetted off to London. Now, the actress has shared an adorable picture of her one-year-old daughter enjoying nature from their hotel room. In the image, Malti Marie can be seen standing by a glass wall, looking outside. The little munchkin looks adorable in a printed co-ord set. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, Priyanka added a heart emoticon. Check out the image below:

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from her London diaries on Instagram Stories. Along with a photo of her bed, and wrote, "Nothing is going to be achieved today," followed by sleeping and bed emoticons.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was in India to attend the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and to promote her upcoming spy thriller Citadel with Richard Madden.

After attending the NMACC event, Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her Instagram handle, from her ravishing red carpet appearance to the power-packed dance performance, the video has it all. "Standing amidst the breathtaking beauty of NMACC, I couldn't help but marvel at the vision of Nita Ma'am, Isha and the entire Ambani family. Their unwavering commitment to promoting Indian art and culture has truly found its pinnacle in this stunning cultural centre. With its vast collection of paintings, sculptures, and artifacts, NMACC stands as a testament to our rich heritage and history, and provides a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent. It's heartening to see how NMACC is not just a venue but a hub of creativity that will benefit the entire city and the country. Thank you for this incredible gift to the world of arts!" read the note.

Take a look below:

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on April 28.