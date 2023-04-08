Parineeti Chopra Is Holidaying In London And She Is Not Alone

A throwback of Parineeti Chopra from London. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Please don't disturb, Parineeti Chopra. The actress is busy spending quality time with her “Mimi didi”. Oh yes, we are talking about actress Priyanka Chopra. Parineeti has shared the happy update with her fans on Instagram. Sharing a picture from the bedroom view, the actress wrote, “Same Mimi didi same” and tagged cousin Priyanka Chopra. Location: London. Priyanka, who was in India for the premiere of the Amazon Prime spy thriller Citadel, has reshared a post on her Instagram Stories and added a tick icon to it.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Priyanka Chopra had dropped a snippet from her London diaries on Instagram Stories. Along with a picture of her bed, the actress wrote, "Nothing is going to be achieved today.”

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Priyanka Chopra, who also attended the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, wrote a heartwarming note on Instagram. Priyanka attended the event with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The actress has also shared a video. From Priyanka's ravishing red carpet-appearance to the dance performances, the video has it all. The note attached to it read, “Standing amidst the breathtaking beauty of NMACC, I couldn't help but marvel at the vision of Nita Ma'am, Isha and the entire Ambani family. Their unwavering commitment to promoting Indian art and culture has truly found its pinnacle in this stunning cultural centre. With its vast collection of paintings, sculptures, and artifacts, NMACC stands as a testament to our rich heritage and history, and provides a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent. It's heartening to see how NMACC is not just a venue but a hub of creativity that will benefit the entire city and the country. Thank you for this incredible gift to the world of arts!”

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel will premiere on Prime Videos on April 28. Apart from this, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa