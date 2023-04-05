Priyanka Chopra Is The First Star Sayani Gupta Took A Pic With: 'She Said My Name'

Sayani Gupta in a pic with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: sayanigupta)

Hey folks, Sayani Gupta just had a marvellous encounter with the "warmest" Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of the Amazon Prime spy thriller Citadel and she is quite evidently over the moon. On Tuesday, the Four More Shots Please! actor dropped a lovely selfie on her Instagram feed with the global star and expressed how fulfilling the meeting was. Sayani Gupta, in an extended post, stated how joyous she was when Priyanka Chopra recognized her at the event, called her by the name (even though the pronunciation was wrong) and hugged her. The Jolly LBB 2 star also shared an adorable anecdote with her Instafam. She said that when she corrected Priyanka Chopra on the pronunciation of her name, the actress repeated the correct version multiple times so it doesn't slip off her mind.

Notably, this is the first time that Sayani Gupta has taken a picture with someone famous but seeing the duo, flashing their widest smiles in the picture, we can safely say that they had a blast.

Sharing the picture with the Dostana actor, Sayani Gupta wrote, "Sweetest PC! First time ever in my life I've taken a photo with someone famous. (Never my jam.) Cause Not only is she super inspiring & impressive with absolute girl boss energy.. but also, the warmest! She knew who I am.. said my name & hugged.. and once I corrected the pronunciation (story of every first meeting) she repeated it multiple times so she doesn't forget. I mean...And she is crackling in Citadel on Prime. Priyanka Chopra, you are (inserts heart and fire emojis). Thank you for so much warmth! And reinstating my belief ‘good things happen to good people'!."

Take a look at the post here:

Sayani Gupta was one of the many celebrities who attended the premiere night of the web series Citadel on Tuesday. Here are some pictures that the actress shared on her feed with her friends and co-stars.

The first screening of the Russo Brothers' series, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden was held in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, who play the roles of Citadel's elite members Nadia and Mason, made a spectacular entry at the event, looking their best. After the successful screening of the series, Priyanka shared a million-dollar photo with her co-star. Her caption read: “Nothing to see here. Just Nadia and Mason sharing the love after screening Citadel for the first time in Mumbai (red heart and folded hands icons.” The photograph features Priyanka in a printed teal dress while Richard looked dashing in a black pant-suit set.

Take a look at Priyanka's lovely post:

Earlier, while promoting Citadel in Mumbai, Richard Madden described his experience of working with Priyanka Chopra. “I loved working with Priyanka every day because she keeps me present. We both prepare properly before we engage in something. I can overthink things and Priyanka was always great at ringing me right back into the room and being so present and allowing us to play together. That's kind of in many ways like the characters in the show," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Mumbai is the first stop of Citadel promotions. Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28.