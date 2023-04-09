Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan And Other Celebs React To Preity Zinta Facing Harassment

Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta with their kids. (courtesy: realpz) (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Preity Zinta on Saturday opened up about two recent incidents where she was harassed. The actress shared a strongly-worded statement on her Instagram handle in which she revealed that two events left her a "bit shaken". Now, her industry friends, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora and others, have reacted to her recent post, extending their support. Sharing the first incident, Preity Zinta, in her post called out a woman who clicked pictures of the actress' infant daughter Gia and 'planted a big wet kiss' next to her daughter's mouth. Sharing the second incident, the actress stated that she was harassed by a man in a wheelchair, who constantly tried to stop her and asked her for some money.

In her post, Preity Zinta also added, "Most importantly my children are not part of a package deal and are not meant to be preyed on so please leave my kids alone and don't come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants and need to be treated like infants, not celebrities."

Now reacting to her post, Hrithik Roshan commented, "(Red heart emoticon) Well done Pree," while Arjun Rampal wrote, "Next time give me a call will sort them out," followed by a red heart emoticon." Malaika Arora wrote, "You said it out loud and clear," while Lilly Singh wrote, "Good on you for standing up for yourself. I know that can be hard. But it's important and true." Priyanka Chopra dropped a person raising both hands in celebration, face with open mouth, and clapping hands emoticons.

Preity Zinta's fans also reacted to the post. A user commented, "It's kind of horrible to hear that someone tried to grab and kiss your children. No humanity left. Celebrity or no celebrity people work hard to achieve what they have ." Another wrote, "This is pure harassment. Hats off how you carried yourself... I feel you, I hear you totally."

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and in 2021 welcomed their twin children - boy Jai and daughter Gia. The family of four lives in Los Angeles.