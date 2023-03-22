A Scene From Preity Zinta's Gym Diaries. See What She Posted

Preity Zinta in a still from the video. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta woke up and decided to hit the gym. The actress posted a video of herself working out on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. She added the Technotronic rendition of Pump Up The Jam to her video and she wrote in her caption: "Doesn't matter if it rains or pours .... It's always a good time to lift yourself up." She added the hashtags #pzfit and #ting to her post. The actress has actively been sharing videos from her workout diaries. Last week, she shared a video from the gym and captioned it: "Back to the gym After going out non stop for a week. It's time to calm down and work on my core."

Check out Preity Zinta's post here:

Last week, she shared this video from the gym. Take a look:

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021. The actress shared this super cute video of son Jai and wrote: "Happiness is seeing your little one super interested in cleaning and giving mama a helping hand. Here is little Jai practicing his Swachh Bharat moves."

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.