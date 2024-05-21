Imran Khan On Why Aamir Khan Is MIA From Award Shows

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SajaiKumar9)

Imran Khan, who has been away from the public eye for almost a decade, is now making headlines with his recent appearances and interviews. The actor, who is also the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, recently revealed why his uncle does not attend award shows. In a recent episode of Chill Sesh with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani, and Prashasti Singh, Imran shared, “I grew up in a family of people, who dedicated themselves to the craft but none of them were enamoured by the glitz and the celebrity. What I was always taught was, ‘We take our craft seriously, we put our heart into that, the rest of it is sprinkling on the top, which you shouldn't be enamoured with.'”

During the same conversation, Imran Khan also shared his experience regarding award shows. He said that they are often presented to stars based on their availability in the city. He mentioned that he went through a similar situation after the release of his debut film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. Imran expressed, “Right after my first film came out, we went through that phase. They don't address it directly, they will ask, ‘Are you free on such and such date?' Then if you say maybe, they will follow, ‘Achcha agar aap aa rahe hai toh…' They don't want to come out and directly talk about that thing. So, there were a bunch of these things which I felt were weird.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago Aamir Khan appeared as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the fun chit-chat, comedian Kapil Sharma also asked the star about his absence from award shows. To this, Aamir replied, “Waqt bahut keemti hai. Uska sahi istemaal karna chahiye [Time is precious. You should use it wisely]."

The fun moment was also shared in the teaser dropped by Netflix India. Check it out below:

In terms of work, Aamir Khan last produced Laapataa Ladies. The film was directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. On the other hand, Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.