Imran Khan Corrects Narrative Of Girlfriend Lekha Washington Being A 'Homewrecker': 'Been Separated From Avantika For Year-And-A-Half'

Image instagrammed by Lekha Washington. (courtesy: LekhaWashington)

Imran Khan, who is rumoured to be dating Lekha Washington, acknowledged his relationship recently in an interview with Vogue. Imran Khan told Vogue, "The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019." ICYDK, Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. They share a daughter Imara. During the same interview, Imran also addressed the narrative of Lekha "being a homewrecker." He told Vogue, "There's this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual."

Talking about his intimacy with Lekha and how it started, Imran said, "Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported."

Imran and Lekha attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding festivities in Udaipur and reception in Mumbai. The rumoured couple posed for the shutterbugs happily. They also featured together in Aamir's family members' album. In a set of images shared by actor-director Danish Husain, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan can be seen dressed in their fashionable best for the party. Lekha can be seen dressed in a red gown while Imran suited up. Sharing the images, Danish Husain wrote, "Loads of love to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare for this union. Love to all of us. #ShaadiMubarak."

Previously, images of Lekha Washington and Imran Khan posing together were also shared by Ira's cousin Zayn Marie as well as Lekha Washington herself. Sharing the inside pictures, Zayn Marie, wrote, "I'm All in for I & N love you both more than my heart can hold so I got your initials with as many hearts as my hand could fit and yes, Imara stacked four flower crowns on my head." Take a look:

A couple of months ago, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan were spotted together at a party hosted by Monica Dogra and attended by actor Abhay Deol. Sharing the images, Abhay Deol wrote, "This was a fun, eclectic, bunch! Orchestrated by maestro Monica Dogra #friends #aboutlastnight." To this, Monica Dogra wrote: "Nights that give me life in Bombay." Take a look:

Lately, Imran Khan has been creating a buzz for his social media presence. He is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, to name a few. Lekha has worked in Telugu and Tamil films.