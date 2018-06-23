'I'm Well,' Tweets Dhanush After Injury Reportedly On Sets Of Maari 2

South superstar Dhanush assured fans that he's fine and keeping well after reports of the actor suffering multiple injuries on the sets of his new film Maari 2 got his followers worked-up. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, Dhanush addressed his fans and wrote: "My beloved dear fans... It's not a major injury and I'm well. Thank you so much for your concern, prayers and love. I'm forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength." On Thursday, Dhanush reportedly suffered injuries on his right knee and left hand while he was filming the climax sequence of Maari 2, stated a report in Kollybuzz. "Although, he had intense pain, Danush continued to shoot the fight sequence," the report added.
Dhanush was reportedly shooting the climax sequence with Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, who features as the antagonist in Maari 2. Dhanush was then reportedly admitted to a hospital where he was monitored and advised rest. Shooting of the film, which was in its final schedule, has been stalled and will only resume once the actor recuperates.
My beloved dear fans ... It's not a major injury and I'm well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. Im forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 23, 2018
Maari 2 is one of Dhanush's eagerly awaited movies as he returns at the rowdy local thug Maari in the film. Directed by Balaji Mohan, the cast of Maari 2 has roped in Sai Pallavi to star opposite Dhanush. Actors Robo Shankar and Vinod will also return to resume their roles as Maari's accomplices in the movie.
CommentsThis is not the first time that Dhanush has featured on trends for suffering injuries during the shooting of his films. In 2012, Dhanush suffered a shoulder injury while filming a Telugu movie and subsequently the shooting dates of Raanjhanaa had to be reassigned. In 2007, he also suffered injuries on his face and forehead after things went awry on the sets of Polladhavan.
Apart from Maari 2, Dhanush also has Tamil films such as Vada Chennaia and Enai Nokki Paayum Thota in the pipeline.