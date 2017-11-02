Trending: Dhanush's First Look From His Hollywood Debut With Berenice Bejo Dhanush will make his Hollywood debut with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir

613 Shares EMAIL PRINT Dhanush's first look from The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. (Image courtesy: Ramesh Bala) New Delhi: Highlights Dhanush will feature in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir The film also stars Berenice Bejo Dhanush's first look from the film went viral The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir was unveiled by trade analyst Ramesh Bala yesterday. Dhanush elated his fans with the first poster of his International project, in which he looks like a dapper in a blue suit. Directed by Ken Scott, the film is based on the book The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, who got trapped in an IKEA wardrobe, by Romain Puertolas. In the poster, Dhanush is seen along with the rest of the cast of the film and the IKEA wardrobe in the backdrop while in the first look of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Dhanush, looks preoccupied as his co-star, Berenice Bejo - the Oscar-nominated actress of The Artist shows him something.



Without much-ado, take a look:

Here is the Exclusive First Look Poster of @dhanushkraja 's International Film - #TheExtraOrdinaryJourneyOftheFakirpic.twitter.com/79B7oPZfd4 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 1, 2017



. @dhanushkraja 's Intl Film #Fakir distribution rights r sold for #UK, #France, #Italy, #Spain, #Australia, #Japan, #MiddleEast & #Israelpic.twitter.com/9BLRUixEk7 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 1, 2017



Dhanush's Hollywood debut film went on the floors earlier this year and it was shot in places like Mumbai (India), Brussels (Belgium), Rome (Italy) and Paris (France) among other locations.



Of the film, Kenn Scott told the



This year, Dhanush also made his directorial debut with Power Paandi, which was highly appreciated. VIP 2, the sequel to 2014 hit film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. Kajol made a comeback to Tamil cinema with this film.



Of Dhanush, Kenn Scott said, "What's great is I get to work with a great actor, Dhanush, who is a huge star in India, he's a great actor, but also a great dancer, a great singer, he has a very unique way of dancing and moving, he's just very charming."



Dhanush also has Vada Chennai in the pipeline.



Dhanush sure had an exciting surprise for us in store. The first look poster and a still from Dhanush's much-talked Hollywood debut filmwas unveiled by trade analyst Ramesh Bala yesterday. Dhanush elated his fans with the first poster of his International project, in which he looks like a dapper in a blue suit. Directed by Ken Scott, the film is based on the book, who got trapped in an IKEA wardrobe, by Romain Puertolas. In the poster, Dhanush is seen along with the rest of the cast of the film and the IKEA wardrobe in the backdrop while in the first look ofDhanush, looks preoccupied as his co-star, Berenice Bejo - the Oscar-nominated actress ofshows him something.Without much-ado, take a look:Dhanush's Hollywood debut film went on the floors earlier this year and it was shot in places like Mumbai (India), Brussels (Belgium), Rome (Italy) and Paris (France) among other locations.Of the film, Kenn Scott told the Variety: "The book was a huge success. It was sold in 36 countries. It's a bestseller. There's many aspects that interested me, there's obviously comedy, a lot of comedy, some very poetic moments. It's the story of this magician/thief who grew up in this small neighbourhood in Mumbai, India, he sets sail on this journey of self-discovery throughout Europe."This year, Dhanush also made his directorial debut with, which was highly appreciated. The actor was also seen in , the sequel to 2014 hit film. Kajol made a comeback to Tamil cinema with this film.Of Dhanush, Kenn Scott said, "What's great is I get to work with a great actor, Dhanush, who is a huge star in India, he's a great actor, but also a great dancer, a great singer, he has a very unique way of dancing and moving, he's just very charming."Dhanush also hasin the pipeline.