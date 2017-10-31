Rajinikanth's Kaala Not Releasing In January. Details Here

Superstar Rajinikanth's forthcoming film Kaala is not releasing in January or on Pongal, actor Dhanush's home production Wunderbar Films issued a statement to put an end to rumours about the film's release date. Dhanush, the producer of Kaala, is Rajinikanth's son-in-law. He is married to the superstar's elder daughter Aishwaryaa. "Contrary to rumours and articles, #Kaala would not be ready for a January nor Pongal release," read the tweet. Kaala, directed by Pa Ranjith, is set in Mumbai and features Rajinikanth, 66, in the role of a slum lord-turned-gangster. The gangster drama went on floors last May in Mumbai and later, the shooting happened in Chennai.
Contrary to rumours and articles, #Kaala would not be ready for a January nor Pongal release.
Actress Huma Qureshi makes her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's Kaala. She reportedly plays Rajinikanth's aide in the film. Huma shared a picture of herself with director Pa Ranjith and thanked him for the film.
With my director @beemji & DOP #MuraliSir..thank you for a wonderful journey called #Kaala ..cannot wait to share the film with u all
Kaala marks Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith's second collaboration after 2016's blockbuster Kabali.
The film stars Nana Patekar as the prime antagonist. "Nana Patekar plays a conniving, ruthless politician and he takes Rajinikanth head on. It's a very powerful role and audiences are going to love the face-off between him and Rajini sir," a source earlier told IANS. Actress Easwari Rao plays Rajinikanth's wife while Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in a pivotal role.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next release 2.0, directed by S Shankar, releases on January 25. It is a sequel to their 2010 film Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). 2.0 stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles.