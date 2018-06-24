IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu To Newton, Complete List Of Nominations

IIFA Awards 2018: Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha are also nominated for Best Film

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 24, 2018 12:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu To Newton, Complete List Of Nominations

IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu got seven nominations

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vidya Balan has a nomination in Best Actor (Female) category
  2. After Tumhari Sulu, Newton has the second highest number of nominations
  3. Irrfan Khan is nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category
The 19th edition of the Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards are all set to put up a blockbuster show in Bangkok on Sunday night, ahead of which let's browse through the list of nominations which were released last month. Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu scored the highest number of nominations this year - it occupied spots in seven categories as it fetched nominations for both Vidya Balan and filmmaker Suresh Triveni in the Best Actor (Female) and Best Direction categories respectively. The other categories in which Tumhari Sulu has also been nominated are Best Film, Best Story, Best Performance In A Supporting Role (both Male and Female) and Best Music Direction. However, Rajkummar Rao's Newton can also give stiff competition to Tumhari Sulu, which holds the record for the second highest nominations, included a spot in the Best Film category.

Apart from Newton and Tumhari Sulu, other films which have been nominated in the Best Film category, include Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. Rajkummar Rao, who has been nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category, shares the list with Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Adil Hussain and Irrfan Khan, who is currently under treatment in London.

Sridevi's MOM, which fetched the late actress her first ever National Award posthumously, has also scored a nomination for her in the Best Actor (Female) category. Other contenders in the category include Alia Bhatt, Zaira Wasim and Bhumi Pednekar.

Here's the full list of nominations:

Best Film

Bareilly Ki Barfi
hindi medium
Newton
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Tumhari Sulu

Best Director

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium
Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos
Amit V Masurkar, Newton
Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Female)

Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Sridevi, Mom
Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar
Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor (Male)

Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium
Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos
Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan
Rajkummar Rao, Newton
Akshay Kumar, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)

Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Tabu, Golmaal Again
Meher Vij, Secret Superstar
Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom
Pankaj Tripathi, Newton
Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu

Best Story

Amit V Masurkar, Newton
Siddharth-Garima , Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu

Best Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pritam, Jagga Jasoos
Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat
Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu

Best Background Score

Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Best Screeenplay

Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Dialogues

Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Cinematography

Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Editing

Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton

Best Lyrics

Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir, Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Meghna Mishra, Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh, Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Sound Design

Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios), Tiger Zinda Ha

Best Special Effects

Comments
Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar), Jagga Jasoos

The main event of the IIFA Awards will be held in Bangkok's Siam Niramit Theatre on Sunday evening.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IIFA Awards 2018IIFA 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................