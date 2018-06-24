IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu To Newton, Complete List Of Nominations IIFA Awards 2018: Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha are also nominated for Best Film

Share EMAIL PRINT IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu got seven nominations New Delhi: Highlights Vidya Balan has a nomination in Best Actor (Female) category After Tumhari Sulu, Newton has the second highest number of nominations Irrfan Khan is nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category Tumhari Sulu scored the highest number of nominations this year - it occupied spots in seven categories as it fetched nominations for both Vidya Balan and filmmaker Suresh Triveni in the Best Actor (Female) and Best Direction categories respectively. The other categories in which Tumhari Sulu has also been nominated are Best Film, Best Story, Best Performance In A Supporting Role (both Male and Female) and Best Music Direction. However, Rajkummar Rao's Newton can also give stiff competition to Tumhari Sulu, which holds the record for the second highest nominations, included a spot in the Best Film category.



Apart from Newton and Tumhari Sulu, other films which have been nominated in the Best Film category, include Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. Rajkummar Rao, who has been nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category, shares the list with Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Adil Hussain and Irrfan Khan, who is currently under treatment in London.



Sridevi's MOM, which fetched the late actress her first ever National Award posthumously, has also scored a nomination for her in the Best Actor (Female) category. Other contenders in the category include Alia Bhatt, Zaira Wasim and Bhumi Pednekar.



Here's the full list of nominations:



Best Film



Bareilly Ki Barfi

hindi medium

Newton

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Tumhari Sulu



Best Director



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium

Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu



Best Actor (Female)



Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Sridevi, Mom

Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar

Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu



Best Actor (Male)



Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium

Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos

Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan

Rajkummar Rao, Newton

Akshay Kumar, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha



Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)



Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Tabu, Golmaal Again

Meher Vij, Secret Superstar

Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu



Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)



Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu



Best Story



Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Siddharth-Garima , Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu



Best Music Direction



Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat

Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu



Best Background Score



Pritam, Jagga Jasoos



Best Screeenplay



Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi



Best Dialogues



Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan



Best Choreography



Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)



Best Cinematography



Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai



Best Editing



Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton



Best Lyrics



Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir, Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)



Best Playback Singer (Female)



Meghna Mishra, Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)



Best Playback Singer (Male)



Arijit Singh, Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)



Best Sound Design



Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios), Tiger Zinda Ha



Best Special Effects



Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar), Jagga Jasoos



The main event of the IIFA Awards will be held in Bangkok's Siam Niramit Theatre on Sunday evening.



