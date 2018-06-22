IIFA Awards 2018: Date, Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2018: The 19th edition of IIFA is being held in Bangkok

Updated: June 22, 2018
Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana host IIFA Rocks (Image courtesy: IIFA)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The main event is scheduled for June 24
  2. Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will perform
  3. Bobby Deol returns on stage after seven years for IIFA
And, IIFA begins. Like every year, expect the 19th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) to bring together the who's who of Bollywood. The IIFA is being held in Bangkok, Thailand and the three-day extravaganza kick-started today with IIFA Rocks (a musical event). Over the years, some of Bollywood A-lister like the Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have entertained fans. This year, though some of these names are giving the event a miss, we have new entrants like Kartik Aryan and Mouni Roy. Kartik is even expected to perform.
 
 

Here's all you need to know about IIFA 2018.

Date

As mentioned earlier, IIFA Rocks is being held tonight and other events will follow on June 23.The main event is scheduled for June 24.
 
 
 

Venue

After a gap of 10 years, IIFA has returned to Bangkok. The venue for the star-studded event is will be Thailand's Siam Niramit.

Telecast

The IIFA Awards will be live on Colors TV.

Performances

Bobby Deol returns on stage after seven years for IIFA. Also, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor are set the stage on fire. Iulia Vantur will also perform. Shahid Kapoor was also expected to perform but he has reportedly backed out due to an injury.

Hosts

Yes, Karan Johar is co-hosting the show with Riteish Deshmukh while Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan have taken up as hosts for the IIFA Rocks.
 

Ready for IIFA, folks?
 

