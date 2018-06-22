IIFA Awards 2018: Date, Time, Venue And All You Need To Know

Highlights
Here's all you need to know about IIFA 2018.
Date
As mentioned earlier, IIFA Rocks is being held tonight and other events will follow on June 23.The main event is scheduled for June 24.
Venue
After a gap of 10 years, IIFA has returned to Bangkok. The venue for the star-studded event is will be Thailand's Siam Niramit.
Telecast
The IIFA Awards will be live on Colors TV.
Performances
Bobby Deol returns on stage after seven years for IIFA. Also, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Rekha, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor are set the stage on fire. Iulia Vantur will also perform. Shahid Kapoor was also expected to perform but he has reportedly backed out due to an injury.
Hosts
