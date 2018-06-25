IIFA Awards 2018: Wait. Stop. And Watch Rekha's Khubsoorat Performance

I have just watched the best performance of my life & possibly the best one I will ever see. When a shooting star decides to come down to earth & the entire audience is awestruck by her performance. Rekhaji, there are no words to describe how lucky we all are that we got to experience your magic right before our eyes. You all are in for the treat of a lifetime.

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jun 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PDT