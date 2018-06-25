IIFA Awards 2018: Wait. Stop. And Watch Rekha's Khubsoorat Performance

IIFA Awards 2018: Rekha performed to hit songs like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 25, 2018 12:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIFA Awards 2018: Wait. Stop. And Watch Rekha's Khubsoorat Performance

Rekha performs at the IIFA Awards

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rekha dazzled in a powder pink anaarkali with silver zari work
  2. She also danced to her hits like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Aankhon Ki Mast
  3. Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan also performed at the IIFA
Rekha returned on stage after 20 years at last night's International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) and yes, she took the audience back in time with her scintillating performances to songs like Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan. Rekha, 63, dazzled in a custom-made powder pink anaarkali with silver zari work from the studios of Manish Malhotra and made the audience nostalgic with her performance. She also danced to her other hit songs such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Aankhon Ki Masti. Rekha's performance at IIFA had been kept under wraps and was saved for the last. When she was asked about her performance by news agency PTI, she said, "I have a second name-mystery. If I tell you now, then what's the point?"

Watch Rekha's performance at the IIFA here.
 
 
 
rekha ndtv

Shraddha Kapoor, who also performed at the IIFA, shared a picture with Rekha after her performance and wrote that the audience were 'awestruck' by her. "I have just watched the best performance of my life & possibly the best one I will ever see. When a shooting star decides to come down to earth & the entire audience is awestruck by her performance. Rekhaji, there are no words to describe how lucky we all are that we got to experience your magic right before our eyes. You all are in for the treat of a lifetime," Shraddha captioned her post.
 


Dia Mirza shared a video of Rekha performing to Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan and wrote, "Legend! Lucky to have witnessed Rekhaji's perform live. No one can ever match her grace, poise and presence. Gob Smacked."
 


Meanwhile, other stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and other also performed at the IIFA.
 
 

Comments
The IIFA was hosted between June 22-24 in Bangkok. Sridevi won the Best Actress (posthumously) for MOM, Irrfan Khan was given the Best Actor prize for Hindi Medium and Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu was named Best Film.

Read the complete list of winners here.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IIFA Awards 2018IIFA 2018Rekha IIFA 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................