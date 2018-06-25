IIFA Awards 2018: Wait. Stop. And Watch Rekha's Khubsoorat Performance

Highlights
The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn't be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
And it's a wrap! #IIFA2018 has been a magical weekend with all our amazing stars. pic.twitter.com/XVbRczrGZG— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 25, 2018
The Legend Who Stole The Show....#Rekha ji Rocked #IIFA2018pic.twitter.com/c4agHX6Trr— LegendaryRekhaji (@TheRekhaFanclub) June 24, 2018
Shraddha Kapoor, who also performed at the IIFA, shared a picture with Rekha after her performance and wrote that the audience were 'awestruck' by her. "I have just watched the best performance of my life & possibly the best one I will ever see. When a shooting star decides to come down to earth & the entire audience is awestruck by her performance. Rekhaji, there are no words to describe how lucky we all are that we got to experience your magic right before our eyes. You all are in for the treat of a lifetime," Shraddha captioned her post.
Dia Mirza shared a video of Rekha performing to Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan and wrote, "Legend! Lucky to have witnessed Rekhaji's perform live. No one can ever match her grace, poise and presence. Gob Smacked."
Meanwhile, other stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and other also performed at the IIFA.
#RanbirKapoor steals the spotlight with his dhamakedaar action on stage! #IIFA2018pic.twitter.com/vgoAF3rMUT— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
. @ShraddhaKapoor brought the heat to the IIFA stage with her sizzling performance #IIFA2018pic.twitter.com/TdrS4HUnja— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
