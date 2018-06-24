IIFA Awards 2018: Inside Rekha And Kartik Aaryan's Fun-Filled Rehearsal Rekha will be performing on stage after 20 years

We were not even over Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's rehearsal videos and pictures yet and here comes another pic from the sets of the IIFA Awards, whose venue is Bangkok's Niramit Theatre. There is absolutely no denying the fact that of all the prepping pictures that we have come across, this one is our favourite. Why, you ask? The answer is simple - the picture features Rekha and Kartik Aaryan gearing up for their grand performance. In the picture, which has been shared by the official IIFA page on Instagram , the duo looks supercool. Though, Rekha is frequently spotted at award shows, she will be seen performing live on stage after 20 long years. Karan Johar and Riteish Dekhmukh are the co-hosts of the show.Check out the post here:Rekha touched down Bangkok on Saturday:Rekha's performance has been kept strictly under wraps, so much so that when she was asked about her performance by news agency PTI, she dodged the answer and said: "I have a second name-mystery. If I tell you now, then what's the point?"Varun Dhawan, who is also one of the performers at the IIFA, recently revealed that he is excited to watch the 63-year-old actress perform on stage and told PTI: "For me, it is going to be such a big highlight to see her perform live. I know a little bit of her act and to see that live is going to be a huge thing."Meanwhile Kartik Aaryan also prepped hard for his performance and how! Kartik even hosted a small segment of the IIFA Rocks that took place on Friday. Earlier there were rumours that Kartik will not be performing at IIFA due to a ligament tear. The impressive line-up of performances at the IIFA Awards includes blockbuster acts by Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol.(With inputs from PTI)