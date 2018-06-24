IIFA Awards 2018: Inside Pics And Videos Of Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Prepping For The Big Night

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is going to be one fun and frolic ride, the three day gala, which kick-started in Bangkok on Friday with the IIFA Rocks, is proof enough. The star-studded IIFA Rocks witnessed an array of interesting performances by Bollywood celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, to name a few and how can we forget the anchors Kartik Aryan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Ahead of the main event, here's a glimpse of how our favourite Bollywood stars are prepping for the blockbuster evening. The IIFA Awards are being held in Bangkok this year.
Highlights
- The three-day IIFA Awards will commence on Sunday night
- Niramit Theatre is the venue of the event
- Ranbir Kapoor will also be performing
The impressive line-up pf IIFA performances includes names like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Iulia Vantur. There will be surprise performances in the forms of Rekha and Bobby Deol, who will also be performing at an award ceremony after 20 years and seven years, respectively.
Oceans 8 is a passe. Have you checked out Karan Johar's "Oceans 5" post featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh? Karan wrote: "Oceans not eleven! But a happy 5!"
The filmmaker posted another picture from the IIFA rehearsals. Take a look at it here:
Arjun Kapoor too kept his fans engrossed by giving them a sneak peek into his upcoming performance and how can we forget his backstage selfie featuring KJo, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, which sent the Internet into a meltdown.
Here's how other Bollywood celebs are gearing up for IIFA 2018:
Ranbir Kapoor, who awaits the release of his upcoming film Sanju, will also be seen performing at the event.
Excited much?
If the rehearsals look this fun, we cannot even begin to imagine what the rest of the show will have in store for us.
The main event of the IIFA Awards 2018 has zeroed in Thailand's Siam Niramit Theatre as the venue and will be attended by the who's who of the film fraternity.