IIFA 2018: Rekha To Bobby Deol, Everything You Need To Know About The Blockbuster Performances

IIFA 2018: Here's some trivia about the IIFA performances, which you should look forward to

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 23, 2018 13:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IIFA 2018: Rekha To Bobby Deol, Everything You Need To Know About The Blockbuster Performances

IIFA 2018: A surprise by Rekha will be the 'highlight' (courtesy IIFA)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rekha will perform on stage after 20 years
  2. Bobby Deol will return for a stage performance after seven years
  3. Ranbir Kapoor is also expected to make an appearance on stage
Are you ready to witness the IIFA Awards stage being set on fire? Because, the Bollywood stars are ready to do so. The impressive line-up of A-list performances at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards will include performances by Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Iulia Vantur but that's not it, because expect surprises in the form of performances by Rekha and Bobby Deol. Yup, you read that correct. The main event of the IIFA Awards is scheduled for June 24 with Thailand's Siam Niramit as the venue. It will be co-hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood's favourite Riteish Deshmukh. But ahead of that, here's some trivia about the IIFA performances, which you should look forward to.

The Return Of Rekha

After 20 long years, fans will witness a live performance by Rekha on stage, details of which have strictly been kept under wraps. "I have a second name-mystery. If I tell you now, then what's the point?" this was Rekha's response when she was asked about her upcoming IIFA performance, reported PTI. Varun, who is also one of the performers, added: "For me, it is going to be such a big highlight to see her perform live. I know a little bit of her act and to see that live is going to be a huge thing." Meanwhile, Rekha touched down in Bangkok, the venue for the IIFA Awards, on Friday.
 

Bobby Deol Races His Way On Stage

You are excited, we are excited and Bobby Deol is also "excited" about his IIFA performance. "I've always had a great time at IIFA and once again, after seven years I am performing, for which I am really, very excited," he told ANI recently. "I do not feel nervous. I have nothing to lose, I lost out on a few years of not working and performing, so now I just want to do it," he added. Bobby Deol is expected to perform to songs from his popular films like Soldier and Gupt.

Varun Dhawan's 'Electro' Magic

Varun Dhawan's performance will actually be a power-packed mix of several dance forms and acts. Earlier this month, this is what a source told mid-day: "He will perform freestyle hip hop and krumping on them. The second part of the act will see him groove to a mash-up of Bollywood numbers, including Sau Tarah Ke, Aa Toh Sahii and Tan Tana Tan. But the highlight will be the song High Rated Gabru, by Guru Randhawa, which he has already started work on." During the three-day extravaganza, Varun is also expected to do a unique act, as mid-day quoted him as saying: "I will do a live act with the audience at a market place. It will be something that I have never done before."
 
 

Electro iifa 2k18. Prep begins

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



Kriti Sanon And Arjun Kapoor's Matargashti

Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor will perform at the IIFA Awards together, reported news agency IANS. "I am doing a medley of our songs. My songs and then Arjun's songs. It's a nice mixture of the two and I feel like it's great when a performance has a story to it... Ours does. I get to do the 'nakhras', dancing, expressions and everything. I am performing on Ik Vaari Aa, Main Tera Boyfriend andTukur Tukur," she said.
 
 

#IIFARehearsals #Bangkok ik vaari aaaaa! @iifa

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on



Other Performances

Comments
Ranbir Kapoor, who is also nominated in the Best Actor (Male) category for his performance in Jagga Jasoos, will join the IIFA festivities with his own set of performances. Ranbir will actually be promoting his upcoming release Sanju, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt which hits screens on June 29. Some reports are also stating that Alia Bhatt may join the IIFA stage too but there's been no confirmation on that front yet. Salman Khan's rumoured ex-girlfriend Iulia Vantur, who sang for a Race 3 song, will also perform at the main event. Shraddha Kapoor will also make an appearance on stage at the IIFA Awards finale.
 


IIFA has returned to Bangkok after a gap of 10 years. How excited are you about the IIFA Awards' interesting line-up of performances? Tell us in the comments below.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IIFA 2018IIFA Awards 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................