IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu, Sridevi And Irrfan Khan - Complete List Of Winners

Vidya Balan in Tumhari Sulu (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu won Best Film Boney Kapoor collected Sridevi's Best Actress trophy Nawazzuddin Siddiqui won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for MOM

The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn't be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018

The award for Performance in a Supporting Role - Male is picked up by @Nawazuddin_S#IIFA2018pic.twitter.com/rPgZJrCYFv — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018