IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu, Sridevi And Irrfan Khan - Complete List Of Winners

Highlights
- Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu won Best Film
- Boney Kapoor collected Sridevi's Best Actress trophy
- Nawazzuddin Siddiqui won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for MOM
The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn't be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Here's the complete list of winners.
Best Film:Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor in a leading role (Female): Sridevi (MOM)
Best Actor in a leading role (Male): Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij (Secret Superstar)
A well-deserved win for her Performance in a Supporting Role - Female, @kokodiaries#IIFA2018#Wooshpic.twitter.com/NQMTm4CP0K— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male): Nawazzuddin Siddiqui (MOM)
The award for Performance in a Supporting Role - Male is picked up by @Nawazuddin_S#IIFA2018pic.twitter.com/rPgZJrCYFv— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Best Director: Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium)
Best Debut Director: Konkona Sensharma (A Death in the Gunj)
Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema: Anupam Kher
One stellar performance after another through the years - the award for Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema goes to @AnupamPKher#IIFA2018pic.twitter.com/q6EgsIxQjp— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Best Story: Amit V Masurkar (Newton)
Best Music Direction: Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Best Background Score: Pritam (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Screeenplay: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
Best Playback Singer Female: Meghna Mishra (Main Kaun Hoon - Secret Superstar)
Best Playback singer Male: Arijit Singh (Hawayein - Jab Harry Met Sejal)
Best Lyrics: Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir (Mere Rashke Qamar - Baadshaho)
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani (Galti Se Mistake - Jagga Jasoos)