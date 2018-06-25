IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu, Sridevi And Irrfan Khan - Complete List Of Winners

IIFA Awards 2018: Sridevi won Best Actress (posthumously) for MOM while Irrfan Khan got Best Actor Award for Hindi Medium

Updated: June 25, 2018
At the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA), held on Sunday night in Bangkok, late star Sridevi won Best Actress (posthumously) for MOM while Irrfan Khan was given the Best Actor Award for Hindi Medium. Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu was awarded with the Best Film trophy. Celebs like Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aryan, Karan Johar and several others attended the star-studded night in Bangkok. Boney Kapoor collected Sridevi's Best Actress trophy. IIFA returned to Bangkok after a gap of 10 years and Rekha mesmerised the audiences with her stellar performance. Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh hosted the show.
 

Best Film:Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor in a leading role (Female): Sridevi (MOM)

Best Actor in a leading role (Male): Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij (Secret Superstar)
 

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male): Nawazzuddin Siddiqui (MOM)
 

Best Director: Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium)

Best Debut Director: Konkona Sensharma (A Death in the Gunj)

Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema: Anupam Kher
 

Best Story: Amit V Masurkar (Newton)

Best Music Direction: Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Background Score: Pritam (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Screeenplay: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Playback Singer Female: Meghna Mishra (Main Kaun Hoon - Secret Superstar)

Best Playback singer Male: Arijit Singh (Hawayein - Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Lyrics: Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir (Mere Rashke Qamar - Baadshaho)

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani (Galti Se Mistake - Jagga Jasoos)

Best Style Icon of the Year: Kriti Sanon

 

