IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu, Sridevi And Irrfan Khan - Complete List Of Winners

Highlights Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu won Best Film Boney Kapoor collected Sridevi's Best Actress trophy Nawazzuddin Siddiqui won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for MOM

At the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA), held on Sunday night in Bangkok, late star Sridevi won Best Actress (posthumously) for MOM while Irrfan Khan was given the Best Actor Award for Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu was awarded with the Best Film trophy . Celebs like Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aryan, Karan Johar and several others attended the star-studded night in Bangkok. Boney Kapoor collected Sridevi's Best Actress trophy. IIFA returned to Bangkok after a gap of 10 years and Rekha mesmerised the audiences with her stellar performance . Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh hosted the show.Here's the complete list of winners.Sridevi (Irrfan Khan (Meher Vij (Nawazzuddin Siddiqui (Saket Chaudhary (Konkona Sensharma (Anupam KherAmit V Masurkar (Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva (Pritam (Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain (Meghna Mishra (Arijit Singh (Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana & Manoj Muntashir (Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani (: Kriti Sanon