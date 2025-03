IIFA Digital Awards 2025: <i>Amar Singh Chamkila</i> Named Best Film, See Full List Of Winners

The IIFA Digital Awards 2025 took place in Jaipur on Saturday (March 8) night, honouring the best in streaming content.

The hit rural dramedy Panchayat and Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila emerged as the night's biggest winners. In the acting categories, Kriti Sanon and Vikrant Massey stole the show, taking home the top honors with their standout performances.

Film Category

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film): Kriti Sanon for Do Patti

Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Film): Vikrant Massey for Sector 36

Best Direction (Film): Imtiaz Ali for Amar Singh Chamkila

Performance in a Supporting Role, Female (Film): Anupriya Goenka for Berlin

Performance in a Supporting Role, Male (Film): Deepak Dobriyal for Sector 36

Best Story Original (Film): Kanika Dhillon for Do Patti

Series Category