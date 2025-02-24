IIFA Digital Awards 2025: A Celebration Of Digital Cinema And Creativity

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is all set to mark a special milestone in 2025, celebrating 25 years of showcasing Indian cinema globally.

This year, IIFA introduces a fresh addition to its weekend with the Sobha Realty Presents IIFA Digital Awards, Co-Presented by NEXA.

Taking place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, this exciting new event will shine a light on the growing world of digital and OTT entertainment, recognising the talented storytellers who are shaping the future of cinema.

On March 8, the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards will honour the best in digital content across various categories, including Best Film, Best Series, Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male & Female), Best Director, Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series, Best Docuseries/DocuFilm, and Best Music/Soundtrack.

These awards will celebrate the creativity and innovation that define the digital entertainment space and its influence on the entertainment industry.

The night will be hosted by Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, who will keep the energy high and the audience engaged.

Performances by music legends like Sachin-Jigar, Shreya Ghoshal, and Mika Singh will add to the excitement, making it a memorable evening.

The nominations for the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards have been announced, with Panchayat leading with 10 nominations, while Amar Singh Chamkila and Heeramandi follow closely with 6 nods each.