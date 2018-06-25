IIFA Awards 2018: Sridevi Wins Best Actress For MOM. Boney Kapoor Collects Her Prize

IIFA Awards 2018: Sridevi won Best Actress (posthumously) for MOM, in which she played a mother seeking revenge for her daughter's rape

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 25, 2018 08:24 IST
Sridevi in MOM (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kriti Sanon gave away Sridevi's Best Actress trophy to Boney Kapoor
  2. Irrfan Khan won Best Actor in a leading role for Hindi Medium
  3. Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu won Best Film
Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor collected the late star's Best Actress prize at the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA), held in Bangkok on Sunday night. Sridevi won Best Actress (posthumously) for her role in 2017 film MOM, in which she played the role of a mother seeking revenge for her daughter's rape. For the same film, she was honoured with her first ever National Award this April. "She was the queen of grace and worthy of every praise. There's no doubt the award for performance in a leading role female posthumously goes to late Sridevi," read a post tweeted by IIFA's Twitter account. Actress Kriti Sanon gave away Sridevi's Best Actress trophy to Boney Kapoor.

Take a look.
 

Sridevi died after drowning in her hotel in Dubai in February. She was 54. MOM was her last film as a lead actress. She had shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which is slated to release in December. Sridevi started her career as a child artiste when she was just 4 and worked in 300 films. Her daughter Janhvi is awaiting the release of her debut film Dhadak. She also has a younger daughter Khushi.

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan won the prize for Best Actor in a leading role for Hindi Medium, in which he played the role of a father, who tries hard to get his daughter enrolled in a prestigious school. Hindi Medium was a satire on the present education system. Irrfan Khan is battling neuroendocrine tumour and is currently in London.
 

Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu won Best Film while Hindi Medium director Saket Chaudhary was given Best Director award.
 

