IIFA Awards 2025: <i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Sweeps 10 Awards. Kartik Aaryan Named Best Actor. Check Full List Of Winners

The IIFA Awards celebrated its Silver Jubilee edition this year in Jaipur over the weekend. The celebration was started with recognizing the best talents in the field of OTT cinemas and series on Saturday (March 8). The bests of film awards were given last night. Kiran Rao's social dramedy Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night with ten trophies.

The film won awards including Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female), Best Picture, Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male), Best Direction among others. Kartik Aaryan lifted the trophy for Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Raghav Juyal was named the Best Performance In A Negative Role for Kill.

Check the full list of winners here:

Best Picture - Laapataa Ladies

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) - Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) - Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction - Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance In A Negative Role - Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) - Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category - Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted) - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut - Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Male) - Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Debut (Female) - Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Director - Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)

Best Singer (Male) - Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)

Best Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Sound Design - Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue - Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Editing - Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography - Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Special Effects - Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema - Rakesh Roshan

The glittering night saw spectacular performances from Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and others. The highlight of the ceremony was Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's epic re-union on stage. They shared a warm hug, breaking the Internet.