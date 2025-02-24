IIFA 2025: All You Need To Know About The Star-Studded Event

As IIFA celebrates its 25th year, it reflects on a rich history of cinematic excellence and looks forward to an exciting future. This special edition, themed "Silver is the New Gold," represents tradition, success and the bright future ahead.

The grand finale will take place in Rajasthan's cultural capital Jaipur on March 9, where the NEXA Presents IIFA Awards Co-Presented by Sobha Realty will honour the global influence of Indian cinema.

This 25th-anniversary celebration in the Pink City will bring together top stars, creative filmmakers, and industry leaders for a memorable tribute to 25 years of cinema magic.

IIFA 2025 is set to be an unforgettable night with Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan hosting the star-studded event. The grand celebration will feature electrifying performances by some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Mika Singh. Music duo Sachin-Jigar will also take the stage, adding to the night's spectacular lineup.

The IIFA Awards on March 9 will recognise exceptional achievements in various categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male & Female), Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male & Female), Best Performance in a Negative Role, Music Direction, and Playback Singer (Male & Female).

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies leads the nominations with 9, followed closely by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan with 7 nominations.

Other notable mentions include Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank with 6 nominations, Kill with 4 nominations, and Shaitaan with 3 nominations.