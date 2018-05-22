IIFA Nominations 2018: Tumhari Sulu Leads With 7 Nods, Newton Follows IIFA Nominations 2018: Tumhari Sulu scored nominations in seven categories as it fetched nominations for both Vidya Balan and Suresh Triveni

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Vidya Balan plays the protagonist in Tumhari Sulu (Vidya Balan)) New Delhi: Highlights Tumhari Sulu got 7 nominations at the IIFA awards Newton scored in 5 categories Newton and Tumhari Sulu have also been nominated for Best Film Tumhari Sulu has also been nominated in the following categories - Best Film, Best Story, Best Performance In A Supporting Role (both Male and Female) and Best Music Direction. With the second highest number of nominations, Tumhari Sulu in the Best Film category.



In the Best Film category, Newton will compete with movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. Irrfan Khan, who is currently under treatment in London, has also been nominated in the Best Actor (male) category along with Rajkummar Rao. Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Adil Hussain are also fellow contenders.



Sridevi's MOM, which fetched the late actress her first ever National Award posthumously, has also scored a nomination for her in the Best Actor (Female) category. Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress National Award this year, which was received by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor. Other contenders include Alia Bhatt, Zaira Wasim and Bhumi Pednekar.



Here's the full list of nominations:



Best Film



Bareilly Ki Barfi

hindi medium

Newton

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Tumhari Sulu



Best Director



Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium

Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos

Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu



Best Actor (Female)



Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Sridevi, Mom

Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar

Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu



Best Actor (Male)



Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium

Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos

Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan

Rajkummar Rao, Newton

Akshay Kumar, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha



Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)



Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Tabu, Golmaal Again

Meher Vij, Secret Superstar

Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu



Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)



Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium

Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu



Best Story



Amit V Masurkar, Newton

Siddharth-Garima , Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu



Best Music Direction



Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Pritam, Jagga Jasoos

Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat

Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu



Best Background Score



Pritam, Jagga Jasoos



Best Screeenplay



Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi



Best Dialogues



Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan



Best Choreography



Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)



Best Cinematography



Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai



Best Editing



Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton



Best Lyrics



Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir, Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)



Best Playback Singer (Female)



Meghna Mishra, Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)



Best Playback Singer (Male)



Arijit Singh, Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)



Best Sound Design



Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios), Tiger Zinda Ha



Best Special Effects



Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar), Jagga Jasoos



The 19th edition of the IIFA Awards will be held in Bangkok's Siam Niramit Theatre on June 22 and June 24. Global voting for the awards went live from Tuesday.



