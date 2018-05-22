IIFA Nominations 2018: Tumhari Sulu Leads With 7 Nods, Newton Follows

The Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards nominations for this year are here and guess who took the top spot with most nominations? The correct answer is Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu. The film scored nominations in seven categories as it fetched nominations for both Vidya Balan and filmmaker Suresh Triveni in the Best Actor (Female) and Best Direction categories respectively. Tumhari Sulu has also been nominated in the following categories - Best Film, Best Story, Best Performance In A Supporting Role (both Male and Female) and Best Music Direction. With the second highest number of nominations, Newton is a close contender and can beat Tumhari Sulu in the Best Film category.
In the Best Film category, Tumhari Sulu and Newton will compete with movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium and Toilet - Ek Prem Katha. Irrfan Khan, who is currently under treatment in London, has also been nominated in the Best Actor (male) category along with Rajkummar Rao. Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Adil Hussain are also fellow contenders.
Sridevi's MOM, which fetched the late actress her first ever National Award posthumously, has also scored a nomination for her in the Best Actor (Female) category. Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress National Award this year, which was received by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor. Other contenders include Alia Bhatt, Zaira Wasim and Bhumi Pednekar.
Here's the full list of nominations:
Best Film
Bareilly Ki Barfi
hindi medium
Newton
Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Tumhari Sulu
Best Director
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium
Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos
Amit V Masurkar, Newton
Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor (Female)
Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Sridevi, Mom
Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar
Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor (Male)
Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium
Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos
Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan
Rajkummar Rao, Newton
Akshay Kumar, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)
Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Tabu, Golmaal Again
Meher Vij, Secret Superstar
Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)
Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom
Pankaj Tripathi, Newton
Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu
Best Story
Amit V Masurkar, Newton
Siddharth-Garima , Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu
Best Music Direction
Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pritam, Jagga Jasoos
Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat
Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu
Best Background Score
Pritam, Jagga Jasoos
Best Screeenplay
Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Dialogues
Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Choreography
Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Cinematography
Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Editing
Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton
Best Lyrics
Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir, Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Meghna Mishra, Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh, Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)
Best Sound Design
Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios), Tiger Zinda Ha
Best Special Effects
CommentsNy Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar), Jagga Jasoos
The 19th edition of the IIFA Awards will be held in Bangkok's Siam Niramit Theatre on June 22 and June 24. Global voting for the awards went live from Tuesday.