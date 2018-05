IIFA Nominations 2018: Tumhari Sulu Leads With 7 Nods, Newton Follows

Vidya Balan plays the protagonist in Tumhari Sulu (Vidya Balan))

The Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards nominations for this year are here and guess who took the top spot with most nominations? The correct answer is Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu . The film scored nominations in seven categories as it fetched nominations for both Vidya Balan and filmmaker Suresh Triveni in the Best Actor (Female) and Best Direction categories respectively.has also been nominated in the following categories - Best Film, Best Story, Best Performance In A Supporting Role (both Male and Female) and Best Music Direction. With the second highest number of nominations, Newton is a close contender and can beatin the Best Film category.In the Best Film category, Tumhari Sulu andwill compete with movies likeand. Irrfan Khan, who is currently under treatment in London, has also been nominated in the Best Actor (male) category along with Rajkummar Rao. Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Adil Hussain are also fellow contenders.Sridevi's, which fetched the late actress her first ever National Award posthumously, has also scored a nomination for her in the Best Actor (Female) category. Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress National Award this year, which was received by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor. Other contenders include Alia Bhatt, Zaira Wasim and Bhumi Pednekar.Here's the full list of nominations:Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari,Saket Chaudhary,Anurag Basu,Amit V Masurkar,Suresh Triveni,Alia Bhatt,Sridevi,Zaira Wasim,Bhumi Pednekar,Vidya Balan,Irrfan Khan,Ranbir Kapoor,Adil Hussain,Rajkummar Rao,Akshay Kumar,Seema Pahwa,Tabu,Meher Vij,Seema Pahwa,Neha Dhupia,Rajkummar Rao,Deepak Dobriyal,Nawazzuddin Siddiqui,Pankaj Tripathi,Vijay Maurya,Amit V Masurkar,Siddharth-Garima ,Suresh Triveni,Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva,Pritam,Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-RajatNagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak,Pritam,Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain,Hitesh Kewalya,Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani,Marcin Laskawiec, Usc,Shweta Venkat Mathew,Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir,Meghna Mishra,Arijit Singh,Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios), Ny Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar),The 19th edition of the IIFA Awards will be held in Bangkok's Siam Niramit Theatre on June 22 and June 24. Global voting for the awards went live from Tuesday.