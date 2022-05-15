'If Everyone Is Done Trolling,' Writes Ira Khan As She Shares New Birthday Pics With Nupur Shikhare And Fatima Sana Shaikh

Ira with Nupur and Fatima. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared new pictures from her 25th birthday celebration. Along with the photos, she wrote a special message for the trolls on her Instagram handle. A few days ago, Ira celebrated her birthday with parents Aamir and Reena Dutta, sibling Azad Rao Khan, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, Kiran Rao and her friends. Soon after she shared the post, the star kid was massively trolled for wearing a bikini in the presence of her father. Now, responding to the trolls, Ira has shared a series of photos and this time, the pictures also feature actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has often been linked to Aamir.

Sharing the post, Ira Khan wrote, "If everyone is done hating and trolling my last birthday photo dump... here are some more!"

Here have a look:

Earlier, Ira Khan shared pictures from her cake-cutting ceremony in a yellow bikini. The star kid celebrated her birthday with her family and friends at the poolside. Check out the pics below:

Earlier, singer Sona Mohapatra had shared a post defending Ira Khan against the trolls. Sharing a long note on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan's choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did or didn't in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn't need her dad's approval or yours. BUZZ off. #Patriachy #India."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut as a theatre director with the play Euripides' Medea.