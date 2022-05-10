Viral: Inside Pics From Ira Khan's Pool Party With Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, Parents Aamir Khan And Reena Dutta And Friends

Ira Khan with Azad and her friends. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan turned a year older on May 9 and celebrated her birthday with her family and friends, including parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Aamir's second wife, Kiran Rao and their son Azad also joined the celebration. Now, after a viral picture of her celebrating the day with parents and sibling Azad, Ira has shared a set of photos from her poolside birthday party on her Instagram handle and dropped an emoticon in the caption. In the first two pictures, Ira is cutting her birthday cake in a multi-coloured bikini set while her parents cheer for her.

In the second picture, Ira Khan is posing with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoy their pool time. In the photos, Ira can also be seen posing with Kiran Rao and her friends, including Muskkaan Jaferi.

Here have a look at the post:

On Monday, Ira Khan's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare shared an adorable post wishing his girlfriend. In the first picture, Ira can be seen blowing the candles. In the second, she looks pretty in a white-hued shrug paired with beige pants. In the last image, Ira can be seen lovingly hugging Nupur as they enjoy their pool time. Sharing the post, he captioned it as "Happy Birthday My Love I love you so so much bubs"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Ira Khan is vocal about her mental health and keeps her followers updated by sharing posts. Recently, she conducted a question and answer session on her Instagram handle and responded to several questions on mental health issues. She also talked about her plans to join Bollywood and replied that she is not getting into movies.

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut as a theatre director with the play Euripides' Medea, featuring Hazel Keech in the lead.