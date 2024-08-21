ICYMI: Pics From Aamir Khan's Raksha Bandhan Festivities, Shared By Sister Nikhat

Aamir Khan might be a social media recluse but his sister and actor Nikhat Hegde isn't one. She shared a couple of pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Aamir on her Instagram profile, on Tuesday. No caption needed. In one of the pictures, Nikhat can be seen trying a rakhi to Aamir Khan. In another click, he can be seen feeding her sweets. The pictures are just too cute and have been trending big time on social media. Check out the photos here:

Nikhat often shares photos from her fam-jam with Aamir Khan on Instagram. She shared these photos from her birthday album earlier this month.

Speaking of Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat, she made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 release Pathaan. She played the role of Shah Rukh's foster mother Saba in the film.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. He is also producing a film titled Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure," stated news agency PTI