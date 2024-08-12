Sunny Deol Wraps Up Filming Aamir Khan's <i>Lahore 1947</i> After An Intense 70-Day Shoot

Advertisement

Sunny Deol Wraps Up Filming Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 After An Intense 70-Day Shoot

The film has been directed by Rajkumar Santoshi

New Delhi:

Lahore 1947 stands as one of the most anticipated projects in recent times, bringing together an impressive array of talent both in front of and behind the camera. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film brings together a dream team of formidable forces: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan, collaborating for the first time. Amid rising excitement for the film, an exciting update has come that the film has finally wrapped up after an intense 70 days schedule with no breaks. 

As per a source close to the production, "The shooting for Lahore 1947 has concluded after an intensive 70-days schedule. The schedule has been completed without taking any breaks. It's been a fantastic experience to see stalwart actors bring a magical quality to the film. Once the edit will be locked, there will be a few days of patch work… but largely the film has finished shooting. Raj ji has been very excited with what they have been able to capture. There have been several crowd sequences that have been shot".

In a recent update, the makers unveiled that the film's grand finale included a breathtaking train sequence—one of the most ambitious and elaborate scenes ever attempted in a film about the Partition era. It is expected to set new standards for visual storytelling, capturing the chaotic and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with unparalleled detail and intensity.

For Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan will be stepping into the role of producer, bringing his vision and expertise to the project through Aamir Khan Productions. The film will be directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi, known for his exceptional storytelling. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

Ahead Of Stree 2 Release, Rajkummar Rao's Wife-Appreciation Post For "Most Khubsoorat" Patralekha