Aamir Khan Takes Pic Of Salman Posing With His Family, Shared By Sister Nikhat

Aamir Khan may have taken a break from movies, but the star keeps making appearances on social media. This time, his sister Nikhat Hegde has offered a glimpse of Aamir Khan. In the picture, Aamir turned photographer for his family. The photo also features Salman Khan. Yes, the images seem to be from Salman's recent visit to Aamir Khan's house. In the image, Salman is seen posing next to Nikhat and Aamir's mom Zeenat Hussain, while Aamir clicks a perfect group picture. Aamir's other relatives are also present in the picture. Sharing the post, Nikhat Hegde wrote, "For those who were missing Aamir."

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Salman and Aamir are the most beautiful pillars of Bollywood," while another wrote, "Oh so cute. Aamir Sir, the cameraman. Love you Aamir Sir! Love your family. You are pride of our nation."

In the next post, Salman Khan is happily posing with Aamir Khan's family. Sharing this picture, Nikhat Hegde simply dropped heart emoticons. Check out the post below:



Last week on Tuesday, Salman Khan was spotted at Aamir Khan's house. He was pictured arriving at the residence in his car with heavy security. Check out the video below:



Talking about Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Hegde recently made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. She played the role of Shah Rukh's foster mother Saba.

Coming back to Aamir Khan's social media appearance, the superstar attended a wedding in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he met Punjabi singer Jasbir Jaasi. The singer shared several pictures on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dil da Ameer (rich by heart), Aamir Khan."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor.