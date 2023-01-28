Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To A Fan Who Said He Can't Compete With Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan with Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan held a #AskSRK Session on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, and it was all about Pathaan, Jawan and Salman Khan. Yes, once again, Salman made it to the ASK SRK Session, and this time, a fan compared both superstars. A user tweeted: "@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe @AskSRK(Pathaan is a hit, but you won't be able to compete with Salman Khan at the box office). However, Shah Rukh's witty answer won our hearts. The superstar replied, "Salman bhai is...woh kya kehte hain aaj kal...young log...haan....GOAT. (Greatest Of All Time ) (Salman is...what do people say nowadays... the young people...yeah... GOAT)

#Pathaan." Salman Khan had a cameo appearance in Pathaan.

See Shah Rukh Khan's reply here:

Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaanhttps://t.co/91HJy8UZxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

In another tweet related to Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan, a user praised Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan. "@iamsrk #AskSRK amazing Mindblowing Fantabulous Never Seen Before Avatar Gaya Tha Tiger Ka Fan Banke Aaaya Pathaan Ka Fan Banke (I went as a Salman Khan fan but returned as a Pathaan fan)," read the tweet. SRK replied, "Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai....bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. (I'm also Tiger's fan. Please along with him keep me also in your heart) #Pathaan."

Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaanhttps://t.co/KIbqWjwfmZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Take a look at more tweets from the #AskSRK Session below:

A user asked Shah Rukh Khan about his experience working with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in Pathaan. To this, the actor replied, "Ashutosh ji and Dimpleji are very magnanimous actors and lovely and very gentle to work with. And they were Too funny in the hologram scene ha ha #Pathaan."

Ashutosh ji and Dimpleji are very magnanimous actors and lovely and very gentle to work with. And they were Too funny in the hologram scene ha ha #Pathaanhttps://t.co/lBItEXvaRV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about Pathaan's success at the box office: "Sir @iamsrk #PathaanMovie ke collection ko dekh kr kaisa Mehsoos Ho Raha Aapko? (How are you feeling after the success of your film Pathaan?) #AskSRK." SRK replied, "Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain...hum toh khushi ginte hain...#Pathaan (Brother numbers are in phone... I just count happiness)."

Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaanhttps://t.co/PVchvoXFYm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

A user asked Shah Rukh Khan about his younger son AbRam's response after watching Pathaan. To this, SRK revealed, "I don't know how but he said papa it's all Karma. So I believe it."

I don't know how but he said papa it's all Karma. So I believe it. https://t.co/kIG6InIpGa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of an agent, who is on a mission to save his country from the threat of a terror group.