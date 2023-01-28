Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand On Box Office Success: 'I'm Feeling Incredibly Overwhelmed And...'

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was one of the most awaited films of this year. And ever since its release, the movie has been breaking records at the box office. On seeing this response, director Siddharth Anand, in a statement, said that he is "feeling incredibly overwhelmed". The spy-thriller marked SRK's return to the big screens after four years and became the biggest opener in Hindi cinema with a record of Rs 55 crore. On breaking the records, the director said, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it's actually a very humbling experience. I'm feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That's my state of mind," as per a report in ANI.

Siddharth Anand added, "WithWar and now Pathaan, we, the Hindi film industry have given films that have pan India appeal. I have always believed that cinema has no language. Cinema is about an emotion and if it connects with people, it can really go to dizzying heights and that's what's happening with Pathaan."

He concluded by saying, "Today is a victory of Indian cinema because we are all Indians first. It is such an exciting phase for our country that films from across India are making records, breaking records and most importantly entertaining the people of our country globally."

Pathaan, produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

Coming back to the box office collection, Pathaan, in just two days, has entered Rs 200 club as the worldwide ticket sales for two days add up to over Rs 200 crores. On the second day, Pathaan's Hindi version made around Rs 70 crore - the first Hindi film to approach this number in a single day's takings. Pathaan's Hindi version now totals Rs 123 crore.

In a tweet shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, he wrote, "All BO records demolished. Pathaan creates history on Day 2 as well. First Hindi film to near Rs 70 crore on a single day. Wed 55 cr, Th 68 cr (Republic Day). Total: Rs 123 cr. Hindi version. India biz. Unimaginable. Unprecedented. Unstoppable." In another tweet, he reported the Tamil and Telugu earnings.

Take a look below:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars SRK in the title role of a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone's ISI agent to fight against a terror threat from John Abraham.

(With ANI Inputs)