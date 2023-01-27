Shah Rukh Khan On Comebacks: 'Move Forward, Just A 57-Year-Old's Advice'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is the man of the hour, thanks to his superhit film Pathaan that is running to packed houses across the country. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen in a leading role after over four years. Pathaan has been touted as SRK's “comeback film”, however, it looks like the superstar does not believe in the term “comeback”, after all. For him, it is all about "moving forward". King Khan – as he is known among fans – tweeted about it on Friday. Quoting a line from the Hollywood thriller Gattaca, SRK said, “Gattaca movie ‘I never saved anything for the swim back'. I think life is a bit like that….You aren't meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don't come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57-yr-old's advice things.”

The 1997 film Gattaca is a science fiction thriller that features Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law in important roles.

On its second day at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaanachieved a significant milestone, earning a total of ₹ 68 crore in ticket sales in India for the Hindi version alone. This figure, shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, sets a new record for Hindi films, with the film earning nearly ₹ 70 crore on Day 2 in India. When added to the ₹ 55 crore earned on its opening day, Pathaan's total ticket sales in India now amount to ₹ 123 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film added ₹ 4.5 crore over two days. The worldwide ticket sales for two days add up to over ₹ 200 crore.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “All BO records demolished. Pathaan creates history on Day 2 as well. First Hindi film to near ₹ 70 crore on a single day. Wed 55 cr, Th 68 cr (Republic Day). Total: ₹ 123 cr. Hindi version. India biz. Unimaginable. Unprecedented. Unstoppable.”

The film has been receiving praise from audiences and critics, alike. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, wrote, “The most striking aspect of Pathaan, a masala entertainer at heart, is that it has the gumption to go beyond the parameters of a massy movie and produce sharp, insightful moments that serve as a commentary on pressing issues of the day. It is far more about humanity than about shallow patriotism, which, coming at a time when the Mumbai movie industry thrives on the othering and demonising of communities to further a dominant political narrative, is an act of courage that deserves to be celebrated.”

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan stars as the eponymous character, a former covert agent brought back from exile. Pathaan teams up with Deepika Padukone's character on a mission to stop the terrorist activities of Jim, portrayed by John Abraham. The film is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and also features Salman Khan as Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore in a cameo.



