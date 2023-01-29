Jasbir Jassi Shares Pic With Aamir Khan, Calls Him 'Dil Da Ameer'

Jasbir Jassi shared this picture. (courtesy: @JJassiOfficial)

Aamir Khan has been one of India's most loved actors for decades now. It is, therefore, not surprising to have fans and celebrities gushing about him. For instance, he recently met Jasbir Jassi at an event and the Punjabi singer could not help but praise Aamir. Jassi shared a few pictures with Aamir Khan. The 3 Idiots actor looked suave in a black bandhgala. In the caption, Jasbir Jassi wrote, “Dil da Ameer (rich by heart), Aamir Khan.” He also used the hashtag “Aamir Khan.” The Twitter post received much love from Aamir Khan fans.

Jasbir Jassi also shared a video where Aamir Khan is seen enjoying the singer's performance, seated close to him. During the performance, Aamir also clapped and appreciated the artist. In the caption, Jassi stated, “Chha gaye @BeeraVeer #amirkhan saab.”

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan recently announced that he would be taking a year's break from acting. Aamir said that he would be spending time with his family. "I am not doing anything. I have been working for a long time, so now I want to spend time with my family. Work is underway on Paani Foundation, and there are other things as well. I will come back to acting after a year. But you can see me in a small role in this film Salaam Venky," news agency PTI quoted the actor saying.

In a separate media interaction, Aamir Khan said: “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that, that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

Aamir Khan was last seen in the Laal Singh Chaddha where he shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor. The actor also appeared in a cameo role in Revathy's Salaam Venky that was headlined by Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.