Pics: About Last Night - Salman Spotted At Aamir Khan's Home

Salman Khan spotted at Aamir Khan's house.

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser, was spotted at Aamir Khan's house in Mumbai, on late Tuesday. The actor was pictured arriving at the residence in his car with heavy security. Needless to say, the superstar looked dapper in a black ensemble and sported silver earrings. Apart from Salman, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was also spotted arriving at the Laal Singh Chaddha actor's residence. It seems Aamir Khan hosted a get-together at his place.

Meanwhile, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser has released in theatres. However, Salman Khan is yet to unveil the teaser on social media platforms. A few days ago, Salman shared a new poster of his film on his Instagram handle and informed the fans that the teaser would release on big screens on January 25. "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th January...(Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser to release on a big screen on January 25."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. The movie also stars Venkatesh, Vijender Singh and Ram Charan in cameos.

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is returning to the big screen on Eid after almost four years. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.