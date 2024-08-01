Aamir Khan On Son Junaid Khan's Debut <i>Maharaj</i>: "He Never Accepted Any Help From Me Ever"

Aamir Khan, whose son Junaid recently impressed his fans and critics with his performance in his debut film Maharaj, has finally opened about the newcomer's debut film. Speaking at the song launch of Kooriye, Aamir was quoted by News 18 as saying, “When Junaid's film Maharaj was released, I was very stressed whether people would like his work or not. Junaid has worked really hard for himself and he never accepted any help from me in any way ever. So I'm very proud and happy that he made it on his own terms, in his own way and you know, and I can see that.”

In an earlier chat with Siddharth Kannan, Junaid said that his father has “the best solution for everything” related to films. “There is a lot to learn from just how he conducts himself. Failures affect him, but he takes the time to process it and then move on to learning from it. He will figure out what went wrong and proceed from there, so that's his process which is probably the best way to go about it,” he said.

Aamir Khan hosted a special party to celebrate the success of his son Junaid and his first Bollywood film last night. Junaid made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Maharaj this year. The film's director Siddharth P Malhotra shared inside pictures from the party on his Instagram stories. "Maharaj success party," he captioned the post. "Good times," he captioned the post and dropped heart emojis. Posting a picture with Aamir Khan on his Instagram story, the film's director wrote, "Always a fan for life... Loved him then. Love him even more now and forever."

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, Maharaj also features Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. It has been backed by Yash Raj Films and it released on June 14 on Netflix. Set in the 1800s, Maharaj is inspired by true events and it showcases the story of a journalist, who is hailed as a hero after he decides to pursue challenging stories of truth and courage that question the society.