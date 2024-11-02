Mrunal Thakur Reacts To A Fan's Diwali Edit: "I Hope That He Uses His Art For The Right Thing"

Mrunal Thakur's latest Instagram entry has caught everyone's attention. The actress recently responded to a fan's video featuring an edited photo where the fan appears to be posing with her for Diwali. Not too pleased with the edit, Mrunal commented, “Bhai, kyu jhooti tassali de raha hain aap apne aap ko? Aapko lagta hai aap jo yeh kar rahe hain woh cool hai? Ji nahi. [Brother, why are you giving yourself the wrong impression? Do you think what you're doing is cool? It's not!]” When some of her fans began trolling the editor, Mrunal posted a kind message to defend him, asking others not to say hurtful things about him. Interestingly, her initial comment has now been deleted.

In the video shared on her Instagram Stories, Mrunal Thakur can be heard saying, “Yarr guys, aap log bacchey ki jaan loge kya? Maine vo comment kar diya kuch. Pehle jab maine dekha, mai khush hui. I was like, ‘Chal, kisi aur ke saath na sahi, inke saath hi sahi. Mai Diwali to manaa rahi hu.' Phir I opened his page and then I saw he had edited his video with each and every actress. [Guys, are you trying to take the kid's life? I made a comment. At first, when I saw it, I was happy. I thought, ‘Alright, if not with someone else, at least with him, I am celebrating Diwali.' Then I opened his page and saw that he had edited his video with every single actress.]”

Mrunal added, “My heart was broken. I was so sad. But, I really love his editing skills and I really pray and I hope that he uses his art for the right thing. But please, do not say bad things to him. His intention was, may be, not bad. And I just hope ki vo aur logon ka dil na todey. [I just hope he doesn't break anyone else's heart.]”

Mrunal Thakur even re-shared the video edited by the fan on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Hope you edit big films one day! Good luck Happy Diwali.”

In case you have not already watched the video in question, you can check it out below:

In terms of work, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in a guest appearance in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Up next, she has many projects ahead, including Pooja Meri Jaan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Son of Sardaar 2 and Tum Ho Toh.