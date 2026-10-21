'I Beg Your Forgiveness': 84-Year-Old Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update, Says He's Been Advised To Rest

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to X to share that he has been advised to 'rest and recuperate'.

The tweet read, "I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything..."

About Amitabh Bachchan's Knee Injury

Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan began a Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 episode on a quieter note after revealing that he had injured his knee during the previous day's shoot.

Unlike his usual energetic entry, the veteran actor chose to remain seated during his opening monologue, explaining that he was experiencing some difficulty standing.

"Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury," he shared, adding, "Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee."

The actor pointed towards his left knee as he spoke about the injury, leaving the studio audience visibly concerned. He soon reassured them that it was not a serious injury and said he would continue standing while interacting with the contestants. However, he decided to sit through the opening portion because of the discomfort.

The audience responded by wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan's Hospitalisation Earlier

Back in July, Amitabh Bachchan had left fans worried after sharing a blog post about hospitalisation, surgery, ICU and difficult road to recovery. The actor did not clearly say whether he was writing about his own health or simply sharing a general thought based on experience.

His emotional post focused on how returning home after being discharged from the hospital can sometimes be more challenging than the treatment. Bachchan shared details about the physical pain, emotional struggles and mental strength needed during the recovery period.

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “In Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you, this is the most difficult phase of your life.”

“Some brave it, some succumb, they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions, they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory, a choice each makes individually, nothing wrong by either. Be well, be happy.”

A day after his blog post raised concern among fans, Amitabh Bachchan shared another short and mysterious message on X. He wrote, “The game has ended! But the work is still going on.”

Since the megastar did not explain what he meant, the post added more curiosity surrounding his health.

Back in May, reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a hospital. Later, ETimes claimed that these reports were untrue. The report said the actor had only gone to Nanavati Hospital for his regular monthly health check up and returned home the same day.

ALSO READ | 'Little Difficulty In Standing Up': Amitabh Bachchan, 83, Shares Health Update After Suffering Knee Injury