Mira Rajput Shares Harrowing Moment: 'Almost Miscarried When I Was Four Months Pregnant'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: )

Mira Rajput never shies away from talking about her personal challenges. The entrepreneur, who is the wife of Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor, is a proud mother of two children - Misha and Zain. Recently, Mira revealed that she almost miscarried during her first pregnancy. While interacting with Prakhar Gupta on his podcast, Mira shared, “Not many people know this, but when I was pregnant with my daughter, it was my first pregnancy. And you are like, oh, I am 21-20, whatever…I am healthy, and I am like very fit and the prime of my life in terms of having kids. What is the worse can happen, and I almost miscarried when I was four months pregnant. Came back and had this sonography and the doctor tells me that lie down right now.” Mira also shared how the doctor told her she had dilated and could lose the baby at any moment.

During the same chat, Mira Kapoor also revealed how her husband, Shahid Kapoor, supported her during the tough period. She shared, “At the end of two and a half months, I wanted to get out from there, but couldn't get off the bed, so Shahid spoke to my doctor and told him, ‘I will set up the home as a hospital, will put up the bed, and get everything, but let her be at home.' He was seeing that it was taking a toll on me mentally. So, we did this, went back home, my whole family come to see me surprises me. They surprised me, and I was so overwhelmed that I started getting contractions.” Mira also mentioned that after this, the doctor asked her to return to the hospital.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

In terms of work, Mira Rajput recently launched her skincare brand Akind. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon.