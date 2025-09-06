Hrithik Roshan's Heartfelt Birthday Post For Father Rakesh Roshan: "I Stand Proud Because I Am Your Son"

Hrithik Roshan penned a long and emotional note to wish his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, on his 76th birthday. Thanking him for building "resilience inside him," Hrithik Roshan also stated that he is proud to be his son.

Hrithik Roshan shared a series of throwback pictures with Rakesh Roshan on the latter's 76th birthday today.

The caption read, "Happy birthday to you, papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years, I have learned to see the opposite as well, and I know you have too."

He added, "The discovery of worthiness within, the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation. Today I walk in balance, as do you. Never complete, but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for."

"I stand proud (and strong), because I am your son. I love you," concluded Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan's Recent Post For Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan had taken to social media recently to write an appreciation post for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, for her performance in Songs of Paradise.

He captioned it, "The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears filled me up with such deep love, especially for the character of Zeba."

He added, "The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve. And you, @sabazad, for the incredible artist you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way. I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from - craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands 'followers' before the 'actor'. Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you, my love, deserve the world and more. This performance goes down as one of my top 10 performances ever."

Hrithik ended the post with an endearing confession, "Rock on, baby. My heart is full. I love you."

