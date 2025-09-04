Hrithik Roshan Pours His Heart Out For Girlfriend Saba Azad After <i>Songs Of Paradise</i> Success: "You Deserve The World And More"

Actress Saba Azad is currently riding high on the success of her latest project, Songs of Paradise. Azad now has another reason to smile and feel even better, because this time the praise has come from none other than her boyfriend and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

The actor took to social media to share a few stills of Saba from the movie.

He captioned it, "The genuine praise I'm hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears filled me up with such deep love, especially for the character of Zeba".

He added, "The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve. And you @sabazad, for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way. I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from - craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands 'followers' before the 'actor'. Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you, my love, deserve the world and more. This performance goes down as one of my top 10 performances ever".

Hrithik ended the post with an endearing confession, "Rock on baby. My heart is full. I love you".

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Saba said the music of Songs of Paradise contributed to her growth as a musician.

She shared, "My listening vocabulary is a lot wider than just the kind of music I make. Growing up, my parents actually exposed us to all sorts of music. There was folk, Indian classical, Western classical, and of course, rock and roll legends and others. But I was deeply appreciative of the music in the film because I didn't know about this music. In all honesty, I didn't know about Kashmiri music outside of the Santoor, which is known as a Kashmiri instrument."

She further added, "So, this was an education for me. I really got to learn a lot about Kashmiri music and I was delighted. I'm really thankful to Danish (the director) for exposing me to the world of Raj Begum and her music. To me, it was not at odds with my sensibilities at all. I truly appreciate all sorts of music - it's a universal language, one that doesn't require you to understand the words, and yet it resonates with you. I love all kinds of music. So, this was just an opportunity to be in the midst of great music."

Saba Azad essays the role of Zeba Akhtar, inspired by the legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, in Songs of Paradise. The movie is presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production.

