Hrithik Roshan Is Smitten By Girlfriend Saba Azad's 'Moves' - See Inside

Hrithik Roshan has been extremely vocal about his relationship with singer-actress Saba Azad. The couple is a regular fixture on each other's social media timelines. A case in point is Hrithik Roshan's recent Instagram Stories. The video shared by the superstar features Saba Azad performing with her band Madboy/Mink. Dressed in a classic white printed T-shirt and shorts, the actress looks at ease as she dances and sings on stage. Sharing the clip, Hrithik Roshan gushed: “The moves.”

He followed this with a second video of Saba Azad performing on stage. The clip, which was shared by a host of users including Saba, features her dancing and singing.

Saba Azad too has shared an image speaking about her band. The photo features the artists on stage with Saba's note that says: “This band has given me so much @madboymink so lucky to have worked with such amazing musicians.Thankee @anandbuggy for the beats!! Throwback!”

Over the weekend, Saba Azad shared an image of herself clicked by Hrithik Roshan. The image features her scrolling her phone on a “casual afternoon.” In the caption, Saba said: “Casual late afternoon scroll (upside-down face). Photo – Hrithik Roshan.” Hrithik Roshan responded to the post by saying, "Girl on a chair," with a heart emoji. Replying to the post, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan said: “Beautiful girl.”

Recently, Saba Azad shared several glimpses of her performance at the music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai. Saba Azad's biggest cheerleader Hrithik Roshan attended the festival as well. Sharing a few images of herself, Saba wrote, “The weekend that was. Madboy/Mink got to play at Lollapalooza India and what a lark it has been - we had the absolute pleasure of having the most amazing set of musicians who we also get to call friends on stage with us Rahul Joshua Thomas on trombone and sax James Miranda on trumpet. Anand Bhagat on percussion and drums and Gouri Ranjit on keys and vocals and some funky moves. You guys are magic and we wouldn't be able to do this without you. This was so so much fun.”

The actress added, “We'd like to say a special and humongous thank you to Anikate Satam for Imaad Shah and my disco skins. From the first phone call, Anikate Satam was nothing short of amazing, he was kind, patient and super open to our cuckoo ideas - we loved our costumes thank you, thank you so so much you amazing hooman. Can't wait to collaborate with all you Gs again.”

Hrithik Roshan dropped a loved-up comment in response to the post. He wrote: “Way you do what you do! Pure magic! (red heart emoji).”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will appear next in Fighter. In terms of work, Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.