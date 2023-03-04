A Scene From Saba Azad's 'Casual Afternoon', Courtesy Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabazad)

Saba Azad's latest entry on Instagram will give you a perfect weekend vibe. The actress-singer, on Saturday, posted a picture of herself scrolling her phone on a “casual afternoon.” But along with the image, one more thing grabbed the attention of her fans. It is the photo courtesy. Saba, in her caption, gave boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan the picture credit. She wrote: “Casual late afternoon scroll (upside-down face). Photo – Hrithik Roshan.” In the snap, Saba looks cool in a strappy top and white trousers while sitting in a sofa chair. She left her hair open and looked “beautiful,” in Sussanne Khan's words. Reacting to Saba Azad's post, the interior designer commented: “Beautiful girl” with heart eye emojis. Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been dating for quite a while now. They made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May last year.

Saba Azad, who is a part of electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink, recently performed at the music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai, where her guest was Hrithik Roshan. Sharing a few images of herself and her band members performing on stage, Saba wrote, “The weekend that was. Madboymink got to play at Lollapalooza India and what a lark it has been - we had the absolute pleasure of having the most amazing set of musicians who we also get to call friends on stage with us Rahul Joshua Thomas on trombone and sax James Miranda on trumpet. Anand Bhagat on percussion and drums and Gouri Ranjit on keys and vocals and some funky moves. You guys are magic and we wouldn't be able to do this without you. This was so so much fun.”

She added, “We'd like to say a special and humongous thank you to Anikate Satam for Imaad Shah and my disco skins. From the first phone call Anikate Satam was nothing short of amazing, he was kind, patient and super open to our cuckoo ideas - we loved our costumes thank you, thank you so so much you amazing hooman. Can't wait to collaborate with all you Gs again.” On her post, Hrithik Roshan dropped a loved-up comment. He wrote: “Way you do what you do! Pure magic! (red heart icon).”

In terms of work, Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.