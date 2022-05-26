At Karan Johar's Birthday Party, Hrithik Roshan Introduced Saba Azad As His Girlfriend To Guests : Report

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad pictured with a guest at the party.

It can't get more official than this, can it? Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad made their relationship red carpet official last night at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, twinning in black outfits, were pictured walking the red carpet together. Other than that, Hrithik Roshan was also pictured introducing Saba to the guests, among which filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was one. Also, a source told India Today: "Hrithik introduced Saba Azad as his girlfriend at Karan's birthday bash. The couple didn't leave each other's side and were holding hands throughout the party. Saba and Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne exchanged pleasantries at the party. All is well between Hrithik and Sussanne."

See the photos of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad meeting the guests here:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad with Ayan Mukerji.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad with a guest at the party.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Karan Johar's party.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni at the party. Sussanne and Hrithik got divorced in 2014 and they continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad frequently feature in headlines for their social media exchanges. Earlier this year, Sussanne also attended Saba's gig in Mumbai and gave her a shout out on social media.

Saba Azad is best known for starring in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Other than that, she is also a singer-musician. She also featured in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019. He will also star in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.