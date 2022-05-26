Hrithik Roshan Announces New Look After Making It Red Carpet Official With Saba Azad At Karan Johar's Party

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Karan Johar's party

The party was for Karan Johar but the top trend today is Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik was among the extensive list of celebrities invited to a grand celebration of Karan Johar who turned 50 yesterday; he attended with his girlfriend, actress and musician Saba Azad. It was their first official appearance at an event as a couple – Hrithik and Saba have previously been pictured together out and about in Mumbai and also at the airport, flying back from Goa (more on that later). They attended Karan Johar in coordinated black outfits, having ignored the dress code of bling. Their accessories – red lipstick for Saba and the beard he's been sporting for a while for Hrithik.

This morning, however, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he's ditching the beard soon. He shared a picture of his party outfit on Instagram, captioning it: "Last night. Also last post with beard."

Meantime, here are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad posing on the red carpet of last night's big fat bash. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also invited and attended with boyfriend Arslan Goni.

On the subject of Sussanne – the trip to Goa some weeks ago was to celebrate the opening of a restaurant she had designed. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended the opening party and were then spotted at Mumbai airport. Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali was at the opening as well and so was Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were first spotted together in February getting dinner. Since then, she has been invited to family events by the Roshans and the couple frequently comment on each other's Instagram posts.

Karan Johar, now 50 and fabulous, put nearly all of Bollywood on his party guest list – close friends Gauri Khan, Kajol, Shweta Bachchan, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra were there naturally. So were Salman Khan, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and any number of other stars. Alia Bhatt, who considers KJo her mentor, and Deepika Padukone are abroad on work; their husbands attended the party – Ranbir Kapoor escorted mother Neetu and Ranveer Singh went solo.