Hrithik Roshan's Date At Karan Johar's Birthday Party Was The Usual Suspect Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan pictured with Saba Azad at Karan Johar's party.

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad frequently feature on the trends list for their relationship. Well, the reason we brought this up today is because they just made their relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Both Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen twinning in black outfits as they walked towards the venue together. Both Hrithik and Saba happily posed together for the cameras at the bash. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were first pictured together in January, after which their dating rumours began.

See photos of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad here:

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to interior decorator Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad frequently feature in headlines for their social media exchanges. Other than that, Sussanne also attended Saba's gig in Mumbai a few months ago.

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

Hrithik Roshan has a super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019. He will also star in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.