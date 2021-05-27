How You Doin', Alia Bhatt? Busy Watching The F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Just Like Us?

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

We really think we want to be friends with Alia Bhatt after seeing her latest Instagram story. The actress, on Thursday afternoon, did the most usual thing most Nineties kids have been doing today - watching the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion. Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the official F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion poster on her Instagram story on Thursday and she pretty much summed up everyone's emotions in a word. "Everything, "she wrote. She accompanied her post with a heart emoji. The much-awaited F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion, which was announced last year, was meant to air in 2020 initially. However, it finally streamed today on OTT platforms HBOMax and Zee5.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram story:

F.R.I.E.N.D.S, arguably one of the popular sitcoms ever, has managed to set friendship goals for about 2 generations. The show, which first aired in 1994, ran for 10 successful seasons - still highly revered by all. The show showcases the story of six friends - Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) - staying in Manhattan, who try to deal with everyday issues as they hang out at a café named Central Perk and Monica's apartment, whose kitchen is never empty for her friends.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt - besides being one of the most successful Bollywood actresses today, she is a pop culture fanatic. She has proudly featured in YouTube collaborations mocking her IQ. She did a reading of a chapter from Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone last year, and runs a YouTube channel, where she posts video from her (very rare) cooking diaries and more.

Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule this year, with several film releases lined up. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is her first project with the filmmaker. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.