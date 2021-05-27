F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion: Oh, Jennifer Aniston. 17 Years Later, The Internet Is Crushing On Rachel Green

Jennifer Aniston is always a vision. (courtesy jenniferanistononline)

The curious case of Jennifer Aniston, 52, continued with the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion airing on Thursday. The episode began with a jovial mood and excitement and it did have emotional moments too. But we are happy and so we'll stick to all things nice only. Which brings us to the evergreen Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green - a rich girl, who makes it big in the fashion industry after serving cups of coffee at the Central Perk as a waitress (thanks to Monica Geller for making Rachel chop off her dad's credit cards). Anyway, Rachel Green - the much loves sass queen, with a wardrobe to die for, managed to remain the talk of the town even after 17 long years. Twitter can't help but crush on Jennifer Aniston after watching the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion and count us in too.

"Jennifer Aniston hasn't aged a day" seemed to be a popular thought on Twitter this afternoon and there's absolutely no denying that. See some of the tweets here:

17 years later and Rachel is still so beautiful and hot," read another tweet. Our thoughts exactly.

Is she for real?

I swear Jennifer Aniston only gets badder and badder everyday



This fan "sat watching friends reunion and Jennifer Aniston still looking awesome." Word.

Jennifer Aniston made her Instagram debut last year and she posted a selfie with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars and she captioned it: "And now we're Instagram F.R.I.E.N.D.S too. Hi Instagram." The picture broke the Internet. No kidding.

Jennifer Aniston also has a successful film career, having starred in romcoms such as We're The Millers, The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, The Bounty Hunter and the Horrible Bosses series among many others. She recently reunited with her onscreen sister Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show. Reese starred as Rachel's spoilt sister Jill Green in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, who had zero filters.