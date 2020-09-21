Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston And Jimmy Kimmel Set The Stage On Fire (Literally)

Emmys 2020: Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel at the awards. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Jimmy Kimmel and actress Jennifer Aniston (nominated in the lead actress drama category for The Morning Show), presented the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series together at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. What followed was a fiery moment (we mean literally). The duo took every precaution to "sanitise" the envelope, which BTW also included spraying the paper with a lot of disinfectant and then throwing it in a bucket to be lit on fire. It all started as a joke. Before announcing that Catherine O'Hara took home the trophy for her performance in Schitt's Creek, Jimmy and Jennifer (jokingly) took extra precaution to sanitise the winner's name. "That's a little extreme, Jimmy," said Jennifer Aniston. He posted a video with the actress and wrote: "Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the Emmys." Check it out:

Jennifer Aniston puts out a fire and saves the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/hUBfzVzTn8 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 21, 2020

Earlier this morning, Jennifer Aniston shared a glimpse of her prep session for the big award ceremony on Instagram. She posted a picture in her pajamas and the "other" kind of mask. She captioned her post: "Emmys prep... In my other mask." She congratulated her fellow nominees and added, "Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we've seen this year." In the comments section, Whitney Cummings wrote: "Wait what is this robe." BTW, this wasn't Jennifer's OOTD.



Jimmy Kimmel took charge as the host for the 72nd Emmys and addressed an empty theater in Los Angeles, which remains under strict lockdown. The winners are collecting their trophies from home this year, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this year, there was no red carpet, no star-studded audience (sigh). The Emmys are the first big award show to take place in the pandemic-era.

Jennifer Aniston became a household name after starring in the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She has also starred in several hit films like We're The Millers, The Object of My Affection, Just Go With It, Along Came Polly, Love Happens and She's Funny Like That among many others.