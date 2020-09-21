Emmys 2020: List Of Winners - Schitt's Creek Sweeps The Comedy Awards

Emmys 2020: The awards are virtual this year (courtesy AFP)

Highlights Jimmy Kimmel is the host for this year's Emmys

Eugene Levy won Outstanding Actor, Comedy, for 'Schitt's Creek'

Catherine O'Hara won Best Actress, Comedy, for the show

The Emmys - the 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards - is here with the biggest television wins of this year. Television personality Jimmy Kimmel is the host for this year's Emmys - he is emceeing the show from an empty Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as there's no live audience or red carpet this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The all-virtual Emmys has winners checking in from home to accept their prizes. The Emmys began with Schitt's Creek sweeping up the top prizes in the comedy section.

Here's the list of winners at the Emmys 2020:

Outstanding Drama Series:

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Variety Talk Show:

Outstanding Limited Series:

Outstanding Television Movie:

Outstanding Actor - Comedy: Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Actor - Drama:

Outstanding Actor - Limited Series or Movie:

Outstanding Actress - Comedy: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Actress - Drama:

Outstanding Actress - Limited Series or Movie: Regina King (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama:

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited Series or Movie:

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama:

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited Series or Movie:

Outstanding Director - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Director - Drama:

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:

Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Writing - Drama:

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special:

(This list is being updated as the Emmys are announced)