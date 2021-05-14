As Chandler Would Say, Could Twitter Be More Excited About The F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion?

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion is slated to premiere on HBO Max on May 27 (Image courtesy: @jenniferaniston)

Die-hard fans of the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the first glimpse of the reunion episode is here. In the teaser, we can spot David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc walking with their backs to the camera. The clip plays the instrumental version of the show's theme song I'll be there for you. The makers gave it a dash of nostalgia as they added the episode name in their trademark style which said, “The one where they get back together.” It is slated to premiere on HBO Max on May 27.

Matthew Perry also shared the teaser on his Instagram timeline and asked fans "what are you most excited about?"

The teaser created a buzz on Twitter with fans making a beeline to share their excitement. A user wrote, “How to save 2021: F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion.”

Another used the perfect reference to share her excitement. “F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan right now… I am fine,” it was written along with Ross' ‘squeaky voice' meme.

An emotional user dropped a Rachel-themed meme with the tweet, “I may cry, we are going back home.”

i may cry, we are going back home #FriendsReunion ???? pic.twitter.com/2iuFzpaj9A — gab (@jenanist) May 13, 2021

A curious user asked, "Anybody knows if F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion is a one time show or if it has episodes or if it's anything else???"

anybody know if #FriendsReunion is a one time show or if it has episodes or if it's anything else??? — the bear (@zkdlinthebear) May 14, 2021

Then there were a few who expressed their excitement via F.R.I.E.N.D.S memes.

this meme has finally come into full circle. #FriendsReunionpic.twitter.com/i16nL7L3Ey — nicole (@anistonily) May 13, 2021

HBO Max announces #FriendsReunion release date.



F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans be like : pic.twitter.com/PD2mm9nkQ3 — Riha (@noone__caresduh) May 13, 2021

Someone asked a pertinent question we all might have in our mind which is, “Will we meet Gunther?”

Will we meet Gunther?#FriendsReunion — The flawed one (@theflawedonee) May 14, 2021

"A moment of silence for all those who are thinking that the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion is the sequel to the original show," read one of the comments.

A moment of silence for all those who are thinking that the #FriendsReunion is the sequel to the original show!#Friends — Antariksh Patre (@Antariksh_Patre) May 14, 2021



Apart from the main cast, the episode also has an elaborate guest list. It includes celebrities like Kit Harington, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, James Corden, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, Maggie Wheeler, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck and BTS.

Well, this star guest list disappointed a few who didn't shy from sharing their feelings on the platform.

You could literally have just invited #BradPitt and have had @MatthewPerry make things hilariously awkard between him & #JenniferAniston with his jokes, but no, you HAD to bring in all sorts of random unrelated people like BTS!



Also, where is #PaulRudd?#FriendsReunion#Friendspic.twitter.com/3EwkBGSV5W — Shubam Jain (@WokeIndianAadmi) May 14, 2021

Okay I'm very excited for the friends reunion but I don't know why I feel like that this might be a disappointment to many because of so many freaking guest stars. This should be just about them, not others! #FriendsReunion#Friends — chandlerlovesmonica (@Stefanlovescar1) May 14, 2021

F.R.I.E.N.D.S aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. It is created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It won the Outstanding Comedy Series award in Primetime Emmy Awards 2002.